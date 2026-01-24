WWE SmackDown 1/23/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Trick Williams continues to look like a superstar on "SmackDown," and Sami Zayn is doing everything he can to help him look good, without bringing his own character down in any way. Tonight's opening segment saw Zayn, the hometown boy, get in front of the crowd and start to cut a promo in French, but before he could really get going, Williams interrupted him, which was diabolical. I still love, however, that fans will boo his music initially, then immediately launch into "Whoop that Trick!" chants along to it.

While Williams cut pretty much the same promo he's been cutting since his debut, it makes some more sense now that he's proved himself. He's made it into the four-way match tomorrow to determine the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and that's a pretty big deal. Last week, he even took out Zayn following his qualifying match against Ilja Dragunov in the main event. The recent "WWE NXT" call-up standing tall at the end of "SmackDown" after taking out a beloved fan-favorite babyface was a really good look for him as a heel.

Tonight, however, Williams was talking all his trash to Zayn, which included Williams telling him that he was "Mr. Never Gets It Done" when it came to the world title, even losing an opportunity there in his home town once before. Zayn let him have a few moments, before he ran him down and said that in five, ten years, Williams may be good, but he'll be lucky if he's ever half as good as Zayn. It was perfect balance of letting Williams get his trash talk in, then standing up for himself to bring the crowd back around.

Damian Priest then showed up, as Williams was facing him in the main event, and he, along with Randy Orton, are the two other men involved in tomorrow's match. Williams basically asked Priest if he really thought he wouldn't pop off, then absolutely decked Zayn with the microphone to start the brawl. This all worked, because "Trick Willy" did enough to get under Zayn's skin that he cost Williams the main event against Priest at the end of the night. That of course led to the show-ending brawl between all four competitors, and it was almost Williams standing tall once again, before he ate an RKO out of nowhere.

I'm surprised that WWE is pushing Williams so strong so quickly, though I'm not mad about it at all, because this is all really working for me. While I do think Zayn win tomorrow night, his feud with Williams is doing wonders for the younger star, and it's really fun to watch.

