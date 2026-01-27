WWE RAW 1/26/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

...Finn Balor showed up after teasing a babyface turn to cause a disqualification in the main event between Styles and Punk. And that's just annoying, because nothing good can ever not come with a bait-and-switch.

Balor was Punk's last challenger when "Raw" hit Northern Ireland, wrestling what was, for all intents and purposes, a pretty babyface performance. Go figure, since it was an Irish crowd and he is an Irish star. It's not as though we haven't seen the home hero play up to the crowd for one night only, but then during this week's show he walked up all respectful and potentially turning a new leaf as he thanked Punk for the night and the opportunity. Punk then said he should consider leaving the Judgment Day, because Punk clearly watches the product as well, and Balor looked to be genuinely considering it. Progress.

Another backstage segment rolled around, and Balor was looking to continue turning that leaf with an entry into the Royal Rumble. Adam Pearce said that the Rumble was full, which is hilariously odd considering the very nature of the Rumble. That sent Balor into perhaps the most reasonable crash out in WWE history. And then Liv Morgan hit Balor with the "I heard what Punk said" and then that appeared to be all she wrote. But no, Balor turned up during the main event to attack Punk while he had Styles on his shoulders. One thing. Can we not just have one stinking thing? I get that Balor should continue his world title program, and I am a massive fan of Balor's work in the ring, but it didn't have to come at the detriment of yet another main event and the only bit of progress WWE had made in Balor's arc of late.

Balor could very well have done the attack on Punk after the match had concluded to close the show. To the presumed counter-argument that Styles couldn't lose before facing Gunther, there are a few prepared responses: Styles losing would add an added sense of jeopardy to the match that has his career on the line; Styles losing wouldn't exactly make a difference to the significance of this weekend; Styles losing to Punk is not a major loss even if he is planned to beat Gunther, Punk is World Champion presumably heading into WrestleMania; Styles did lose, he lost by disqualification.

It's just annoying to be given something in a way that says, "Hey, we're throwing this dream match out on TV because we don't know if we will have another chance," and it wind up with, "Sike, you'll get what you're given and what you're given is the exact same every week."

