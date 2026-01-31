Former WWE Star Daria Rae (AKA Sonya Deville) Explains How TNA Debut Came About

Amidst TNA Wrestling's debut on AMC, former WWE star Daria Rae (aka Sonya Deville) made her own debut as an on-screen authority figure for the company. According to Rae, her TNA arrival was a long time coming, but before it could become official, she needed to take a break from wrestling altogether.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Rae explained how her new run in TNA came about. "I took a much-needed break, and then as we rounded the end of the year, I just had an epiphany. I looked at my wife and I was like, 'Babe, I think I want to go back to wrestling in some capacity.' She was like, 'Yeah, I think you should.' So that was kind of it," Rae said.

"I had been talking to TNA from the moment I left [WWE] because TNA is owned by the same company that Invicta FC, the MMA company, is owned by, Anthem Sports. I had met Carlos [Silva] at an Invicta event and we had talked back then. I just wasn't ready then, and then I was. I reached out and I was like, 'Let's do this.' It happened to be the day before they were going to announce the AMC TV deal."

In order to prevent her TNA debut from leaking, Rae noted that she took extra precautions when traveling to Dallas, Texas, such as moving through the airport while looking like "the cat burglar." Rae also kept everyone, except her wife, in the dark about it.

Upon emerging on the stage of the Curtis Culwell Center, Rae recalled immediately feeling like she was where she belonged, with her introduction to the TNA audience serving as a full-circle moment. As her first order of business, Rae then set up the return of another former WWE star, Elayna Black.

