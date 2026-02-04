Bobby Lashley Details 'Learning Curve' In AEW, Discusses Abundance Of Injuries

After spending the bulk of his wrestling career in WWE or TNA, Bobby Lashley decided to make the jump to AEW in late 2024, alongside Hurt Syndicate stablemates MVP and Shelton Benjamin. Despite a recent injury setback for Lashley, the trio has had plenty of onscreen success, with Benjamin and Lashley winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships in early 2025. But that hasn't meant that Lashley's AEW tenure hasn't been a wake up call for him in some regards.

Speaking with "The Mega Powers Podcast," Lashley talked about being in AEW and gave the promotion and its wrestlers a glowing review, particularly regarding the effort of the talents and their passion for pro wrestling. He also admitted that because of that, he had to make some adjustments to his performance in order to keep up with some of AEW's biggest names.

"AEW's amazing," Lashley said. "I mean, you saw the crowd right now. No one else can do that. No one can do that. I've been in every organization. No one else is doing that. That speaks magnitudes. And these guys put themselves on the line. Just look at the amount of people that are, like, injured right now, and that are going to be injured. So you don't get injured by doing something you don't want to do, you get injured by doing something you put your whole f*****g life into, and you get injured.

"There's people like Swerve. Y'all saw him, right? He's a f*****g star across the board. Will Osprey, superstar. Kenny Omega, superstar. These guys, Darby Allin. Everyone of these [guys]. Moxley, he's been killing, [he's a] superstar. And they are putting their lives on the line, and people are coming because of it. It's crazy. Like...there is a learning curve that I've had to do because of coming over here."

