Jon Moxley Set For First AEW Continental Title Defense In Australia

The stars of AEW will be celebrating Valentine's Day down under as the second-annual Grand Slam Australia event will take place in Sydney on February 14, and Jon Moxley has been confirmed to be making his first defense of the AEW Continental Championship on that show.

JON MOXLEY VS KONOSUKE TAKESHITA AT GRANDSLAM AUSTRALIA #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/T16o8XA5hS — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) February 5, 2026

It was confirmed during the February 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite" that Moxley will defend his title against Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family, who scored a pinfall victory for the family in a trios match against the Death Riders in Las Vegas. Moxley has defeated Josh Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Ace Austin in Eliminator Matches since winning the AEW Continental Championship in the final of the 2025 Continental Classic tournament, but Takeshita will go into the match knowing he has the champion's number as he was one of only two men to defeat Moxley in the Continental Classic. With that said, Moxley does have experience in facing Takeshita in big match situations as he defeated "The Alpha" in an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Match at AEW Double or Nothing in May 2024. Both men have wins over each other, but how things will go down in Australia remains to be seen.

Moxley won't be the only Death Riders representation in Australia on February 14 as both Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta will both be in action in a Mixed Tornado Tag Match against the team of "Timeless" Toni Storm and "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy. The person who takes the fall in the match will leave their hair in Sydney as they will be shaved bald. The future of the AEW Men's World Championship will also be decided as Andrade El Idolo and Hangman Page will meet in a number one contender's match, with the winner moving on to the Revolution pay-per-view on March 15 for a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship.