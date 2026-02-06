Bully Ray Reveals Change He'd Have Made To Roman Reigns-CM Punk Promo On WWE Raw

One part of this week's Roman Reigns-CM Punk encounter left WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray hyped up. Another left him scratching his head.

On "Busted Open Radio," Ray expressed a mixture of concern and confusion over Punk and Reigns' devaluing of Drew McIntyre, who currently reigns as the Undisputed WWE Champion. According to Punk, McIntyre would have been the "easy" choice for Reigns to face at WWE WrestleMania 42 following his 2026 Men's Royal Rumble win. Reigns himself initially seemed to push back on that idea by reminding Punk of McIntyre's size advantage over him. After an additional exchange of words, though, Reigns then nonchalantly pointed out his record against McIntyre, which heavily favors "The Tribal Chief."

"Talk about a whipping boy, a doormat, somebody who seems secondary," Ray said, referencing the promo from "WWE Raw." "'I was beating him for this long. Ah, who cares?' It's like yo mama jokes, only with Drew. 'I put him in the dirt, I beat him for three years.' So no matter who wins the [Elimination] Chamber, and I would guess it's going to be Cody [Rhodes], when he's forced to pick Drew, it's like, eh (shrugs). Last night they told me to look at Drew McIntyre and his championship like eh. And when Cody beats Drew, eh."

As Ray alluded to, Reigns ultimately selected Punk, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, as his WrestleMania 42 opponent, with Reigns' reasoning simply centering on his hatred for "The Second City Saint." In Ray's eyes, Reigns could have used that same reason to ensure that McIntyre, and the Undisputed WWE Championship, didn't get belittled in the process.