Nick Jackson Of The Young Bucks Says AEW Feud Was Among Best Times Of His Life

Having wrestled for over 20 years and done everything from help start AEW to winning 19 different tag team championships, it would seem like it be difficult for the Young Bucks to pick their favorite moment. But during a recent return of the "Being the Elite Mailbag," it appeared to not be all that difficult for Nick Jackson when he and Matt Jackson were asked "what has been one of your favorite storylines to be a part of, and why?"

"For me, right off the bat, just because we recently did an interview for this, the entire Sting/Darby Allin feud," Nick said. "One of my favorite moments of my entire, not even just wrestling career, my life was being in the middle of that ring and having that match with those two. It was unbelievable."

It is now approaching two years since the Bucks found themselves at odds with Sting and Allin heading into AEW Revolution, where the brothers failed to not only win back the AEW World Tag Team Championships for a third time, but failed to send Sting off into retirement with a loss. Like his brother, Matt Jackson has many fond memories of the rivalry, especially the lead up to Revolution, which saw the Bucks attack Sting's sons with baseball bats, and Sting descending from the rafters one final time to fend off a Bucks attack of Allin and Ric Flair.

"The whole build up to that match is really special," Matt said. "Like Nick said, we were talking about it, reminiscing [about] it...It is one of my favorite programs I've ever done too."

