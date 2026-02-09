TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report: 02/05/2026

Despite recent shows being taped rather than put on live, "TNA iMPACT" appears to be gaining a bit of steam since its debut on AMC on January 15. According to a new report, the show saw an increase in viewership ahead of its No Surrender special set for Friday.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the February 5 edition of "iMPACT" drew an average of 241,000 viewers, up 20 percent from the previous week's 201,000 viewers. Comparatively, the January 22 episode drew just 171,000 viewers. The February 5 show drew a 0.05 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, a 25 percent increase from the previous week's 0.04 rating.

The February 5 episode was up in metrics across the board. "iMPACT" was up 33 percent over the trailing four weeks average viewership of 182,000, and 25 percent in the average rating of 0.04. The debut episode of the show averaged just 173,000 viewers, even with an advertised appearance by TNA legend AJ Styles.

The recent episode of the show saw Trey Miguel get a victory over Adam Brooks, and The Righteous defeat TW3 and Tommy Two Scoops. Steve Maclin, who received a pink slip during the Feast or Fired match a few weeks prior, possibly revealed he is not leaving TNA despite what he earned in the briefcase in the unique stipulation match, as he blindsided TNA World Champion Mike Santana after saying "goodbye." The main event of the show ended in a brawl after Santana was attacked by The System, then saved by The Hardys and Moose.