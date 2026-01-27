TNA Impact On AMC Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/22/2026

It's safe to say that the first episode of "TNA Impact" on AMC didn't go the way TNA or many of its fans hoped. Not only was the show seen as a disappointment from a quality perspective, but ratings for the show were also lower than some pundits predicted. So it was fair to wonder whether week two of "Impact" on AMC could recover, or if it would follow trends other wrestling shows had and see a decline in viewership.

They would, but at a rate that will have those within TNA feeling a lot better than week one. Wrestlenomics and Pro Wrestling Torch report that the January 22 "Impact" on AMC drew 171K total viewers, and 0.03 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. While both numbers were down, the drops weren't all that drastic, with total viewership only falling 1% from the premiere week's 173K, while 18-49 fell 25% from 0.04, though it was only a 0.01 drop. As such, "Impact" was able to maintain most of its week one audience, a positive sign for the promotion in the weeks to come, though whether it can grow beyond that remains to be seen.

Additionally, "Impact" week two was also far better received than week one with a 6.09 rating on Cagematch, a whopping 314% increase from the 1.47 score the first episode drew. The show featured the return of TNA's "Feast or Fired" match, which saw Eddie Edwards, Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Trey Miguel win the briefcases. Miguel's presence was the most notable, as he had departed TNA for AEW one week earlier, only to be immediately let go from AEW due to past comments he had made that were deemed homophobic. As a result, Miguel was free to return to TNA, where he had spent the previous eight years of his career.