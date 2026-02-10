Logan Paul: It Was An Honor To Be Suplexed By Brock Lesnar At WWE Royal Rumble 2026

The 2026 Royal Rumble may not have been full of surprises, but the action within the ring with the stars who made the journey to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the event was certainly exciting. One of the people who was a surprise that night was Brie Bella, who sat down alongside her sister, Nikki, on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast to chat about the matches. The former United States Champion admitted to the twins he had a blast in the match, despite being eliminated after being thrown around by "The Beast Incarnate" himself.

"I was eliminated by Roman Reigns and I have to say, it was an honor," Paul said. "I went to Suplex City with Brock Lesnar. It was great. You love to see it. It's like, gotta happen once. And he knew that... It was just a favor. I asked him backstage if he could suplex me. It was an honor."

Paul entered the match from the #20 spot and lasted just over 25 minutes in the match, though he didn't eliminate anyone himself. The YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler revealed back at the beginning of January he signed a new WWE deal to become a full time talent on "WWE Raw," after signing his first contract with the company back in June 2022.

He has been working alongside Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker in The Vision. He joined the stable after faking out CM Punk, teasing a babyface turn, during a segment in November.

