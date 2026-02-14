Chelsea Green Unsure About Having Kids Amidst WWE Success

Since re-joining WWE in 2023, Chelsea Green has enjoyed great success, both personally and professionally. In the ring, she's boasted two reigns as WWE Women's United States Champion and one as AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion. Outside of it, she's built her dream home in Florida. In between, though, Green admits that there's something that has her questioning everything.

"This view [from the house], I just imagine when I eventually have kids, I'm going to sit out there looking at the beautiful trees and the lake and it's just like everything I ever dreamed of," Green said on "WWE Unreal." "I never thought that I would have all this from wrestling. How do you do it? How do you have kids? Do you quit your job? Do you come back with your babies on the road? Do you leave your kids with a nanny?"

"I feel like I'm just on this hot streak, and I don't want to ruin it by getting pregnant. How awful is that, that I say that? But that's just a reality of being a woman in wrestling. I mean, after ten years, I'm just starting to make money now."

In a few months, Green will turn 35. Alexa Bliss, born the same year as Green, announced her pregnancy and subsequent child birth in 2023, with the former WWE Raw Women's Champion returning to in-ring competition in January 2025. Fellow WWE star Naomi is in the midst of her own first pregnancy with husband Jimmy Uso. Whether or not Green will follow suit in the future has yet to be seen, though she has stated that she'd likely take her child or children on the road with her as she wrestles for WWE.

