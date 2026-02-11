Backstage Speculation On AEW Potentially Bringing Back Longtime ROH Stable

AEW has never lacked for stables during its short history, especially these days when the Don Callis Family has enough members to spin-off into another stable. Last week on "AEW Dynamite," the promotion seemed to hint that a stable could be making a return, when Prince Nana was spotted carrying an Embassy towel while he and Swerve Strickland were being interviewed backstage.

During a Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked whether the Embassy towel was simply a nod to Nana's past, or if it was a sign that he and Strickland could be bringing the stable back. While he had no definitive information, Sapp strongly believes it is a sign that the stable could be returning, citing the pride Nana and Strickland had in the Embassy's history and the Embassy robe originally worn by the late Jimmy Rave (and later adopted by Strickland), as well as previous statements from Nana regarding the group's importance.

First founded by Nana in early 2004, the Embassy quickly became one of the top heel factions in Ring of Honor; though initially disbanding in 2006, Nana would revive the group on a few occasions, most notably in 2009 and 2011. Among the names to make up The Embassy over its several incarnations are Rave, Alex Shelley, Abyss, Angelina Love, Jade Chung, Xavier, Claudio Castagnoli, Shawn Daivari, Erick Stevens, Necro Butcher, Rhino, Michin, and newest AEW signee Tommaso Ciampa.

After seemingly disbanding for good in 2017, Nana revived the stable again at ROH Death Before 2022, building the stable around Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona; nearly a year later, the group merged with Strickland's Mogul Affiliates to form the Mogul Embassy. The group would continue on for another year before Cage, Kaun, and Liona turned on Strickland and Nana, effectively ending the group.