Bully Ray Comments On WWE Bron Breakker Injury: 'Absence Makes The Heart Grow Fonder'

As 2026 began, it looked for a moment like it would be Bron Breakker's year, as he was not only challenging CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the first "Raw" of the year, but was reportedly one of the favorites to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. A month later and things have taken a turn for the worst, as Breakker was forced to have emergency surgery on a hernia he may or may not have suffered during a recent angle. And with the timetable for his recovery unknown, there is a fear that Breakker could miss out on WrestleMania 42 in just two months' time.

On Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray attempted to find some silver linings for Breakker's situation. While admitting that there is never a good time to suffer an injury, especially when one is on the main event trajectory Breakker appeared to be on, Bully was able to find one positive that should benefit Breakker when he is ready to return.

"If there's one thing that I have seen in wrestling...when guys do get injured, and they go on the shelf for a period of time, sometimes it works out really, really well," Bully said. "It actually works out most times really, really well. Because absence makes the heart grow fonder. You're away from the product, and they bring you back as a surprise.

"They bring you back, and people are like 'Holy s**t! He's back! She's back!' And you wind up doing better than where you were in the first place. Now, I don't know how much better you can do than where Bron is right now. But this could work out for him. Maybe the wrestling gods were saying 'You know what kid? This is not the right time. We have a better time planned out for you.'"

