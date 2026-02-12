WBD Officially Denies Report It Was Responsible For Brody King's AEW Dynamite Absence

One week after he pummeled MJF in short order to earn himself an AEW World Championship match at "Grand Slam: Australia," Brody King was nowhere to be seen on "AEW Dynamite." Thursday morning, a possible explanation was revealed, when Dave Meltzer reported that King had been kept off the show at the insistence of Warner Brothers Discovery, who feared his presence would lead to more anti-ICE chants following fans chanting "F**k ICE" prior to King and MJF's match.

Hours later, WBD responded. In a statement sent to Wrestling Inc., the media company categorically denied that there were any plans to remove King from AEW programming.

"Warner Bros. Discovery did not have any involvement in Brody King's upcoming AEW schedule," the statement read. "Any speculation to the contrary is categorically false. Brody is scheduled to appear during the next AEW event, which will air this Saturday on TNT and HBO Max."

When asked by Voices of Wrestling whether their use of the word "upcoming" meant that they were not responsible for King's absence on last night's "Dynamite," WBD affirmed they had no involvement in King missing the show. In addition, Fightful Select reports that AEW has also denied King's absence from "Dynamite" was due to WBD or the anti-ICE chants from last week. Sources further stated that the earlier report about King was the first they had heard of such rumors. As for what King was doing last night, it appears he was traveling to Australia for "Grand Slam." PWInsider reports that King was among several talents flying out to Sidney, Australia from LAX last night, and as such was never booked to appear on "Dynamite."