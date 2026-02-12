Backstage Speculation On Brody King's Odds Of Winning AEW World Title At Grand Slam

It's Brody King's wrestling world at the moment, as the AEW star continues to draw attention for the anti-ICE chants seemingly done in his honor on "AEW Dynamite" last week, chants that led to speculation regarding his absence from "Dynamite" this week. But in between all the controversy, King has a massive opportunity this weekend at "Grand Slam: Australia," where he'll challenge MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

With the spotlight on him, and the momentum in King's favor after his resounding defeat of MJF to secure the title shot, many are wondering if AEW could pull the trigger and make King the champion. That would be a change of plans, however, as during a Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that AEW's original direction did not call for King to unseat MJF this weekend.

At the same time, Sapp noted that AEW hadn't factored the amount of buzz King would receive in the last week, and believes that a King victory was now possible. Ultimately though, he expects that its more likely that MJF retains the championship, based on long-term plans AEW reportedly has for the title.

While King's momentum is at a fever pitch, he has been far from the only AEW star chasing the AEW World Title over the last month, with "Hangman" Adam Page, Andrade El Idolo, Kenny Omega, and Swerve Strickland all also vying for the top prize. Page and Andrade will also be in Australia for "Grand Slam," with the winner receiving a title shot against either King or MJF at AEW Revolution, while Omega and Strickland will face each other in singles action on "Dynamite" next Wednesday in Sacramento.