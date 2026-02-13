Dream Match: AJ Styles Vs. Kyle Fletcher

Last month, WWE fans bid farewell to AJ Styles as he wrestled what seems to be his final match for the company. The 48-year-old passed out due to a submission from GUNTHER at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, but after the match, Styles declined to lay his gloves down in the ring.

This was enough to get fans speculating about Styles wrapping up his in-ring career elsewhere, such as TNA or AEW. Though it's far from confirmed, the rumor mill seems to be pushing the idea that Styles is AEW-bound, and I can't say I'm too surprised. Despite downplaying the idea that he'd ever wrestle there while under contract with WWE, there's no denying that Styles has many friends in the company, and it could be argued that AEW is built upon a foundation laid by Styles with his work in ROH, TNA, and NJPW.

If Styles is preparing for a final run in AEW, there's no shortage of exciting opponents for him to match up with, and there will certainly be a long line of wrestlers hoping to get in the ring with him before all is said and done. However, there's one AEW talent that I'd like to see mix it up with Styles more than any other: Kyle Fletcher.