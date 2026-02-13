TNA Impact 2/12/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

This installment of "TNA IMPACT" saw Mara Sade and Ryan Nemeth face off in an Albuquerque Street Fight, a rematch of their Genesis singles bout which saw Nemeth get the win through nefarious means. I still have no clue why it is they were feuding, and hopefully this match was the blow-off to the monumental waste of time the storyline has been.

Nemeth came to the ring donning a shirt boasting him to be the best women's wrestling champion of the world. Which is just odd. Then Sade made her entrance but found herself attacked at the ramp by Nemeth to get the match started.

The match was one of the matches in the history of matches, a rather tame street fight that saw a black bag introduced, promising... Thumbtacks? Glass? Maybe even Lego bricks? None of those, actually. Lollipops. That was the prop devised for this match, and Nemeth proceeded to sell a back suplex onto them like he had been impaled by acid-covered spikes.

Now, I will concede that landing on lollipops hardly sounds like appealing, but to sell it harder than he sold anything else for the rest of the match really put into perspective how ridiculous everything was in the worst way.

Sade won eventually and that was the right decision, but I've still yet to truly grasp what it is that was trying to be accomplished here and over the past few weeks. It has certainly done no favors for Nemeth. Sade is hardly going to challenge for the Knockouts title on the basis that she beat him. And everything was awful-to-mid from start-to-seriously I hope this is the finish. It's a lose-lose-lose, and another chapter for the 'LOLTNA' chronicles.

It's a shame, because intergender wrestling has its place as an opportunity to exhibit the talent of each division. Charlotte Flair vs. AJ Styles or Mercedes Mone vs. Kenny Omega would be ultimate personal intergender dream matches, for example. But Sade is in the process of establishing herself and Nemeth is the less-famous brother effectively boxed in to the enhancement talent role. No one asked for this and it has done nothing to justify its existence. And it runs the risk of killing the perception of intergender wrestling altogether.

Written by Max Everett