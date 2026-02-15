AEW World Champion MJF Reveals How He Knows WWE Respects Tony Khan's Product

Although MJF has been one of AEW's biggest stars throughout the past seven years, he hasn't shied away from giving credit to the company's main competitor, WWE. Friedman has often complimented former stars like John Cena, and has praised Triple H in the past, but he doesn't buy that WWE lacks respect for AEW, as he recently explained on "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet that AEW's biggest rival views them as a credible threat.

"I know I'd be successful if I go over there now. That's why they're still interested in me. I respect what they're doing. I respect their product. I know that they respect our product because they've about a million times tried to counter-program us. Slash us any way they can. Hurt us any way they can. Which by the way, I've said it before and I'll say it again, that's smart business. Try to kill me. Try to kill me before I kill you. It's f*****g smart. I'm not going to take that away from them."

MJF continued to explain that he ultimately decided to stick with AEW as he knew he'd be given more of a leash in the company based on company President Tony Khan's vision for professional wrestling. The AEW World Champion doubled down on WWE's interest in him during his interview with Van Vliet, claiming that he's the best wrestler to never work for the Connecticut-based promotion, and revealed that he's had previous contract negotiations with higher-ups in the company.

