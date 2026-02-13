Additional Details On Brody King's AEW Dynamite Absence & Lack Of WBD Involvement

More details continue to emerge following the now-debunked report that Brody King was kept off "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday following the crowd the previous week in Las Vegas chanting "F*** ICE" during a segment featuring King and MJF. The chants were inspired by King's ongoing criticism of the federal immigration enforcement agency. According to a new report from Fightful Select, AEW President Tony Khan himself confirmed to the outlet that King was not held off "Dynamite" by Warner Bros. Discovery.

WBD provided a statement to Wrestling Inc. on Thursday that denied the media company kept the number one contender to the AEW World Championship off the show. The statement said, in part, WBD did not have any involvement in King's upcoming AEW schedule and he is set to compete at Grand Slam: Australia, which will air both on TNT and HBO Max on Saturday.

According to Fightful, and easily verifiable on social media, some fans attempted to play semantics over WBD's wording in their statement, specifically the use of the word "upcoming" when it came to King's schedule. Fightful reported it was specifically clarified to them that WBD did mean Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite," where AEW World Champion MJF was also not physically present.

It was also confirmed to Fightful that talent had already started to travel to Australia before "Dynamite" and another group took off on Wednesday. The company is set to host Grand Slam, a two-and-a-half hour special where King will challenge MJF for the title, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.