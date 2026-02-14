WWE SmackDown 2/13/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Jade Cargill made her first defense of the Women's Championship in 105 days against Jordynne Grace this week.

And as though that was not damning enough of an indictment on the care given to her title reign, the actual match between Cargill and Grace was interrupted and then shared screen time with a date between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio – as well as Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan is the Women's Royal Rumble winner and thus has the right to challenge either the Women's Champion of "SmackDown" or the Women's World Champion of "Raw," and it would make sense for her to want to keep an eye on the match.

Though it was the way that everything was presented, the fact that the match was interrupted by really obnoxious – I do get that is the point – promos and then sat down for a date at ringside.

Then as the action got underway in the ring it was interrupted by constant camera cuts to them at ringside, the crowd was obviously distracted by them and clearly didn't much care for the title match in front of them – which is just a shame for them. It just feels like Grace and Cargill were set up to fail and become irrelevant side pieces to the Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio show.

This is also happening while Morgan is also on Monday nights taking out Stephanie Vaquer and teasing choosing her for WrestleMania. So it feels like whichever way she goes, there is going to be a champion and an entire division being held back for a single wrestler.

When all was said and done Cargill had Grace beaten rather unceremoniously with Jaded and a pinfall. She got in Morgan's face and said that, "If you choose me, that will be you." And that was all she wrote, the first title defense in the books for Cargill and it was an ad for a WrestleMania match she might not even get.

Morgan and Mysterio are obviously huge names and having them out there was always going to hurt the title match between someone as green as Cargill and someone relatively new to the roster like Grace. Maybe that communicates a lack of faith in Cargill as the Women's Champion. In any case it communicates a lack of care for the Women's Championship, and thus the women's roster as a whole.

