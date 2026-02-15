Bronson Reed Wants To Tsunami Triple H, Various Other WWE HOFers

Aside from The Vision becoming an uneven trio now that Bron Breakker is away on injury, "Big" Bronson Reed has no problem being the lone powerhouse to keep his team afloat. His devastating Tsunami finisher has caused wrestlers like his former leader, Seth Rollins, to curl up in excruciating pain. Many men who take the Tsunami never return to the ring the same. Promoting the upcoming release of WWE 2K26, radio/TV host Adrian Hernandez asked the self-proclaimed "Tribal Thief," if he could give any wrestlers (past or present) a Tsunami, who would he choose.

"Andre the Giant is definitely up there, top of the list," Reed first replied. "Bam Bam Bigelow. Bigelow is someone [I'm a] huge fan of. And I think if we were ever to have that dream match, which you can do now in 2K26, that's going to be one. Dusty Rhodes...Not so much his son. He's already had the Tsunami a few times...And why not for the 'King of Kings' editions, Triple H a Tsunami, as well."

Hoping his boss, Triple H, didn't hear his name thrown in the mix and doesn't nix his plans to ascend to the top, Reed is looking to score his first main event gold, whether in singles or within the tag team division. So far in his WWE career, Reed has only carried the NXT Men's North American Championship one time. His last match was on the February 2 edition of "WWE Raw," where he and Penta went toe-to-toe, only for his challenger to win via count-out.

