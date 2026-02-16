Andrade Pokes Fun At WWE's Logan Paul, Tries To Recruit Rey Fenix Back To AEW

Things may not have worked out the way Andrade El Idolo wanted them to at "Grand Slam: Australia," where he came up short against "Hangman" Adam Page in his quest to become #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. But the luchador still seems to be in a good mood a few days later, even finding some time to poke fun at former WWE co-worker Logan Paul.

Taking to X on Monday morning, Andrade responded to a clip AEW posted of him hitting Page with a Reverse Spanish Fly off the second rope. He remarked that the spot could be a "new move for Logan Paul." Andrade received plenty of attention for his post, including one fan who stated "Logan is better than you at literally everything besides in ring btw." This prompted Andrade to respond back by mockingly saying he knew Paul was "a good YouTuber."

New move for Logan Paul! https://t.co/hxr5GvGpw3 — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 16, 2026

I know he is a good YouTuber!! — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 16, 2026

The luchador wasn't done stirring the pot however. Just a little bit before his Paul post, Andrade received a response from WWE star and former tag team partner Rey Fenix, who complimented Andrade for his recent string of matches in the United States, Germany, Japan, and Australia. Upon seeing the post, Andrade responded to Fenix by suggesting they reform their partnership and go after "all the tag team championships." As of now, Andrade has received no response from his former partner.

Vente carnal! Vamos a comernos el mundo!!

Vamos por todos los campeonatos de parejas! pic.twitter.com/SkWhn3YNvh — "EL IDOLO" ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 16, 2026

Many will recall that before becoming a WWE star, Fenix was an AEW star, spending five years with the promotion, winning the AEW International, AEW World Trios, and AEW World Tag Team Championships in the process. His departure from AEW was less than amicable, however, with the luchador accusing AEW owner Tony Khan of neglecting him while he was injured. As such, it's uncertain whether Fenix would entertain the idea of returning to AEW, nor is it clear when he'd be able to, as he's believed to be under WWE contract for several more years.