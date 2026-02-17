WWE RAW 2/16/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

AJ Lee hasn't had a promo where she's gotten to fully brag about what she did for the women's division, or Divas division, back then, when she was first active a decade or so ago, and tonight, she was able to do just that. She was able to brag, but did so in a very eloquent way where it wasn't too much, and I was a big fan of it to the point it was probably my favorite thing on the show tonight.

It also made a lot of sense here. I don't think it would have been very becoming of her to do right after she got back with the company last year, though she did have an excellent return promo where she talked about the benefits of therapy, which I also loved. It made sense here, maybe not tonight, specifically, but during this singles feud with Becky Lynch, to get further under the Women's Intercontinental Champion's skin ahead of their match at Elimination Chamber next weekend.

Lee explained that the last time she was champion, the division looked a lot different, and all the women were fighting over just one sparkly, pink butterfly-shaped title. She said, however, she loved that championship and she wore it with pride. That's where she got very serious, at just the right moment, when she said with her whole chest she "MADE" that title, and she knows just who the hell she is.

She said there was a women's (Divas') division before her, and then one after her, and to all of the women in the locker room now, "you're welcome," which was one heck of a line. She spoke nothing but the truth, and the braggy nature of the promo lasted maybe about a minute, so it wasn't too much to even begin to toe the line as heelish. I wasn't a major fan of the segment after Lee called out Lynch and attempted to goad her into hitting her, but Lee's portion of the night was pretty epic.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, I cannot stand this iteration of Lynch's character when she's on the microphone and I am not looking forward to her further crash out after losing the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Lee, whenever that may be, but at least we're getting some really good stuff out of Lee with this feud. These two are going to have one heck of a WrestleMania match, no matter who is champion at the time, and I'm interested to see what will happen at Elimination Chamber to help set that up.

Written by Daisy Ruth