CM Punk Pushes Back On Notion That He Was In The Best Match At WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will shortly find himself back in the WrestleMania main event after being challenged by Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns, but despite his recent success, he can still be humble on occasion — for example, when discussing last year's main event on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41. During an appearance on Radio Row over Super Bowl weekend, Punk gently pushed back on "You Better You Bet" host Nick Kostos, who claimed Punk "definitely" wrestled in the best match that weekend.

"I'll pump the brakes there," Punk said. "I appreciate it, but I think the girls outdid us. I think IYO, Bianca and Rhea was ... for my money, hats off, women. Beautiful."

IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley wrestled a triple threat match that opened WrestleMania 41 Night 2, a match that saw SKY retain her Women's World Championship in a critically acclaimed contest. Punk's own triple threat match involved both Seth Rollins and Reigns, who Punk will now face for the first time in a singles match. When asked what this year's WrestleMania means to him, Punk kept the humility vibes going.

"This is literally everything I ever asked for," he said. "I'm the champ heading into WrestleMania, there's not a lot that I haven't accomplished in this business, and to still be operating at this high level as a 47-year-old man? I think I'm doing the best work of my career, so why would I complain? I'm just grateful for it all. I know my window's closing ... this is all gonna end someday, you know what I mean, but until then, man, I'm going until the wheels fall off. I'm super proud of myself. I'm not gonna give myself all these flowers while I'm still around, I think the proof is in the pudding. The proof is that I am strapped up, I'm the heavyweight champion, the fact that I'm on the cover of WWE 2K26, that's just the fruits of my labor, and it justifies all the hard work and sacrifice I put in to get here."