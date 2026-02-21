AEW's Jeff Jarrett Comments On Sting's Son Steven Borden Entering Pro Wrestling

It wasn't long after his involvement in his father's last match at AEW Revolution 2024 that it became apparent Sting's son, Steven Borden, had caught the wrestling bug. And after a year or so of training with the likes of Darby Allin and FTR, Borden began working actual matches in late 2025, first starting with independent shows before later wrestling in dark matches for AEW. And it became apparent quickly that AEW owner Tony Khan has big plans for the young Borden, even acquiring Sting's first ever theme song to play Borden to the ring, both for his dark matches and for Borden's eventual onscreen debut.

While AEW's Jeff Jarrett has yet to cross paths with Borden in the promotion, he does have a unique perspective when it comes to the budding star, having been a long-time rival dating back to their days in WCW and all the way through their time in TNA. Thus, it's not surprising that Jarrett is excited to see what Borden can do with his wrestling career, as he revealed on a recent episode of "My World." As for how far Borden can go in this business, Jarrett believes that will be determined by how much work Borden is able to get right now, in order to improve his abilities.

"The weight of the world is on the kids shoulders, but man, he's doing it," Jarrett said. "Reps, reps, reps, reps, and I've said that over and over and over...I just say 'Nothing replaces reps.' So I hope he gets as much work as possible."

