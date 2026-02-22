What Could Have Been: What If WWE's Kevin Owens Hadn't Gotten Injured In 2025?

It's been nearly a year since Kevin Owens was forced to take a step back from wrestling, having picked up a nagging neck injury that's kept him out of action since facing Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber. Health always comes first, but Owens being forced to miss an entire year of his in-ring career is a tragedy, as fans have missed out on dozens more performances from the former world champion.

We here at Wrestling Inc. can't help thinking about what could have been, and with the next Elimination Chamber fast approaching, it's an appropriate time to daydream about what the last year in WWE might've looked like had Owens been fully healthy. Our vision includes Owens getting in the ring with an old rival as well as a highly anticipated match-up. Plus, the year wouldn't be complete without some kind of involvement from Sami Zayn.

So with that in mind, strap yourselves in and read on to journey through our theoretical idea of what 2025 might have looked like for Owens, all the way up to WWE Crown Jewel. At the end, if you have any ideas of your own, feel free to share them with us in the comments section.