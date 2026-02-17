Bully Ray Calls Dave Meltzer A 'Cancer,' Tells Him To Get Out Of Wrestling Business

Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter is often a source of controversy and discussion in the wrestling world, and this past weekend was no exception. In Friday's edition of the Observer, Meltzer published his annual year-end awards, voted on by Observer readers. Among the awards handed out was one for Worst TV Announcer, which went to "WWE NXT's" Booker T. The selection resulted in backlash from several parts of the industry — AEW World Champion MJF notably took to social media to defend Booker T — and on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray minced zero words when providing his opinion of Meltzer.

"I'm not gonna sugarcoat anything," Ray said. "I came out with my Bully Ray end of the year awards, and guess who won for most poisonous, cancerous, bottom-feeding piece of crap who's never taken a bump in his life — guess who won that award? The same guy who gave the award to Booker T!"

Ray and co-host Dave LaGreca agreed that Booker T does a good job in his role as color commentator, and they also took umbrage at the very idea of the award, arguing that the Observer shouldn't give out awards for the "worst" of anything. This provided Ray more fuel for his tirade against Meltzer.

"You know who's the worst? Dave Meltzer," Ray said. "He's the worst. He's the worst at everything in pro wrestling. You're the worst, Dave. The worst. You poison the business. You're no good. Delete your account, delete your newsletter. You're the worst, Dave, how's that?"

Ray also referenced Meltzer's recent report that Warner Bros. Discovery kept Brody King off an episode of "AEW Dynamite," which WBD quicky denied.

"Everything that he does is ridiculous," Ray said. "And lately the old f***er has been botching his news, his reports, his backstage news, his stooge reports. Get a life. Get out of the wrestling business and whatever you've milked from it, you cancer. You lesion."