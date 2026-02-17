Dave Meltzer Offers Explanation For Austin Theory's Presence In WWE Faction

Last November, a masked figure helped The Vision, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar to victory inside the Men's WarGames match by attacking WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. That figure, of course, later revealed themselves as Austin Theory, who now resides as an official member of The Vision.

On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," journalist Dave Meltzer offered an explanation for Theory's placement in the faction. "They wanted to help him," Meltzer said. "It was kind of like this guy was kind of going nowhere and there were people who thought he had potential because he's got the look and works decently well. They just thought that like all he needs is that spot, so they gave him the spot. I'm not sold on him, that's for sure."

Meltzer previously noted that one of the people advocating for Theory's involvement in The Vision was Paul Heyman, who serves as the group's on-screen manager. Heyman's push reportedly stemmed from a desire to make Theory a star while also protecting Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from taking pins in The Vision's matches.

Currently, Breakker is sidelined for an unknown period of time after recently undergoing surgery for a hernia. In his absence, Meltzer says Reed is now "getting the chance to be the guy." As for Theory, he recently competed in a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, but fell short after another masked figure curb-stomped him, allowing LA Knight to pick up the win instead. Logan Paul, the final member, emerged as the new masked man's next victim on this week's episode of "WWE Raw."

