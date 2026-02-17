Matt Hardy Believes AJ Styles Will Return To Wrestle In TNA

The future of AJ Styles, despite what was advertised as his final match due to his loss to GUNTHER at the 2026 Royal Rumble, remains up for debate amongst fans, especially as a tribute to the "Phenomenal One" was announced for "WWE Raw" next Monday in his home state of Georgia. Many believe he could continue to wrestle on a much lighter schedule in TNA, due to the promotion's partnership with WWE that has been in place since the beginning of 2025. One former WWE star, and current TNA talent, Matt Hardy, said on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast he believes Styles will "come home" to TNA.

"In a perfect world, I would like to see AJ Styles return to his home, to TNA," Hardy said. "It's a little selfish for me to ask that, but I know he loves TNA. He feels at home at TNA and right now, TNA is in a position where AJ Styles could greatly elevate the company and he would be a big deal there... I know he is at that point where he's winding down, he doesn't want to work all the time, but there are some matches there that I know he would love to have."

Hardy said that he feels like Styles, despite being a little older at 48, is "so good and healthy," and is in "phenomenal" condition. The TNA Tag Team Champion said he believes Styles can still go at a very high level, and will end up going to TNA to have a few matches, including one previously teased with Frankie Kazarian, a bout that Hardy speculated didn't happen due to the WWE side of things, despite Styles being up for it.