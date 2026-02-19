Backstage News On WWE Interest In Bad Bunny Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Celebrities at WWE WrestleMania has become a tradition, with names such as Travis Scott, Johnny Knoxville, and Snoop Dogg emerging on the grand stage in recent years. For WrestleMania 42, WWE has reportedly put out feelers for a possible appearance from Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE officials previously made contact with Bad Bunny's representatives regarding his potential interest and availability for WrestleMania 42, which will emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada on April 18 and 19. The subsequent discussions, conducted well before Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, were reportedly positive ones, though at this point, it is still unclear if they will result in Bunny materializing at "The Shows of Shows."

Amidst the uncertainty, one WWE source did tell the outlet that Bunny would "absolutely" be welcomed at WrestleMania, whether it's for a whole match or just an appearance.

Bad Bunny is no stranger to WWE fans, having competed in three matches under the company banner between 2021 and 2023. The rapper made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in a tag match alongside Damian Priest. In 2022, Bunny returned to action as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Then in 2023, he and Priest found themselves on opposite sides of a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash.

Currently, Bunny is in the midst of a world tour, which will take him to Brazil this weekend. Following that, he will fly to Australia for a pair of shows in Sydney on February 28 and March 1.