Indie Wrestler Nicolth Hernandez-Lucero Detained By ICE, Family Sets Up Fundraiser

Over the last month, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, better known as ICE, has become entangled with pro wrestling, most notably thanks to AEW star Brody King, who's anti-ICE activism has translated into anti-ICE chants on AEW programming. Now, another ICE/wrestling related story has emerged, and it's one that will do little to quell the anti-ICE chants at AEW shows or other wrestling events.

Almost two weeks ago, independent wrestler Nicolth Hernandez-Lucero was detained by ICE agents while driving home. The incident was recorded by Hernandez-Lucero's husband Noah Lazega, who was on the phone with her at the time of her arrest. Hernandez-Lucero remains in ICE custody to this day, while Lazega has launched a GoFundMe to help her legal battle; so far, he has raised $20,749 out of a goal of $28,000. Among the most notable names to make donations are former AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, and WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, under her real name Rebecca Quin.

Hernandez-Lucero first debuted as a wrestler back in 2018, after receiving training from former WWE star Gangrel. She would form a tag team with her sister, Tiffany, called the Lucero Twins, and found singles success in 2019, when she won the GWA Women's Championship for Gangrel's wrestling promotion, the Gangrel Wrestling Asylum.

It's unclear if Hernandez-Lucero has continued her wrestling career over the last few years, however, as her last recorded match, according to Cagematch, was in 2023, while Lazega's GoFundMe for Hernandez-Lucero describes her as working as a surgical technician. Days after news of Hernandez-Lucero being detained broke, Gangrel took to Facebook to offer support for his student, sharing the link to Lazega's GoFundMe page.