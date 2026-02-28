Trick Williams On WWE Rivalry Against Randy Orton: 'I Fear No Man'

Trick Williams has made quite the splash on "WWE SmackDown" since he was officially called up from the "WWE NXT" roster at the end of 2025. He's rubbed shoulders with some of the best the blue brand has to offer, including Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. During his debut, Williams' character had the gall to interrupt Randy Orton, who was cutting his own promo in the ring. During a chat with 107.7 The Bone, Williams spoke about his debut and going toe-to-toe with "The Viper."

"Standing across from Randy Orton, one of literally the greatest performers of all time in our business. No doubt about it. But, as far as for myself, I recognized the moment for what it was," Williams explained. "I've been through a lot of things in life that's prepared me for that moment to stand in front of Randy Orton... I fear no man. I'll stand in front of anybody and say what I need to say. So, when I saw the opportunity to call out The Viper, the Randy Orton. I get an opportunity to show the world what I'm all about. I live for these moments. This is what makes me, me."

Since stepping up to Orton, Williams has only continued to prove himself. He competed in a fatal four-way match against Orton, Zayn, and Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event and went on to have an impressive showing in the Royal Rumble. The former TNA and NXT Champion will also be part of the Elimination Chamber match in Chicago, where he'll face five other men for his shot at a title opportunity at WrestleMania.

