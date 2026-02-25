WINC Watchlist: Best WWE Elimination Chamber Matches

WWE New Year's Revolution 2005 is the dictionary definition of a one-match show. No, that match isn't Muhammad Hassan vs. Jerry Lawler, or Kane vs. Snitsky, or Shelton Benjamin vs. Maven (which happened twice because who can't get enough of Maven in 2005?), it's the main event — the third-ever Elimination Chamber match to determine a new World Heavyweight Champion after the title was vacated in December 2004.

This match really is an all-star line-up for the Ruthless Aggression era. To start, you have Shawn Michaels in the role of the special guest referee as he was just coming back from a torn meniscus, but that wouldn't stop him from getting physical if provoked. Then you have Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista, Edge, Chris Jericho, and Chris Benoit all putting their bodies through unimaginable pain to get their hands on the big gold belt. Obviously, due to Benoit's involvement in the match, the 2005 Elimination Chamber bout isn't talked about, which really is a shame because it is still one of the best Chamber matches to ever take place.

Easily the bloodiest Chamber match of all time, everyone apart from Batista and Edge gets color in this one, but the blood is just one of the reasons why this match rules so much. To start the match, you get another short chapter in the Jericho/Benoit feud that rarely missed. Then Triple H enters and the real story begins as this was in the formative stages of what would become the WrestleMania storyline between Triple H and Batista. "The Game" was going to stay in the match until Batista was released from his pod, "The Animal" would wreck shop, and Evolution would stay on top of "WWE Raw" with Triple H as champion. Simple enough, but there are so many great moments spread throughout.

You have Edge's elimination coming after he dares to get in "The Heartbreak Kid's" face, Benoit doing a diving headbutt from the top of a pod, Triple H desperately trying to hang on for Batista to enter the match while he's trapped in the Crossface and Walls of Jericho simultaneously. There is no wasted motion throughout the first three quarters of this match. Once it gets down to Triple H, Batista, and Orton, it does slow down a lot which is a shame, but you do get the shock of Orton eliminating Batista via an RKO which Triple H could have absolutely broken up but didn't. Batista helps Triple H to victory in the end, but this would all be part of a bigger story that would pay off on the road to WrestleMania. Don't sleep on this one, it really is a hidden classic.

Written by Sam Palmer