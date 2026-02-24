AJ Styles Discusses 'Privilege' Of Wrestling CM Punk In WWE Despite Past Animosity

While his final match with GUNTHER has gotten the most play in the aftermath of his Hall of Fame career, arguably just as big a match for AJ Styles towards the end was him challenging CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in early January. The match was considered a full circle moment, given Styles and Punk had come up together in Ring of Honor, and had not always been the best of friends throughout their wrestling careers.

That was something Styles immediately reflected on when WWE cameras caught up with him following the match. Styles at first questioned whether the match was awesome before determining that it didn't matter as much as the fact that he and Punk got to share the ring again, and have squashed any beef they may have once had.

"Was it a privilege more than it was awesome? Absolutely," Styles said. "To get in there, not only with Punk but with the Heavyweight Champion. I don't think he understands how much it means to me, because we had some rough times, him and I. And it really, really bothered me. Really bothered me, because we were so close at one point. And then you get caught up in your bubbles and stuff like that, and miscommunication. It sucks. We are living proof that live and learn, forget, forgive, move on.

"Life's too short to be angry with each other over stupid things. Me and Punk don't think alike on a lot of the same things, but that doesn't separate us from being friends and being appreciative of each other. You know, it's so stupid to live like that. I wish everybody could understand that. We're going to have differences, we're not going to agree on everything. But we can agree to be civil. And we both said things in the past we wish we could take back. So with that being said, I'm so thankful for that match."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription