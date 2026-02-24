Backstage Report On How The Rascalz Kept Their TNA Entrance Music In AEW

Three of the four Rascalz, Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz, have all found their way to AEW, and they've already found success. Not only did Xavier and Wentz help Eddie Kingston and Ortiz deal with Bryan Keith, Big Bill, and Grizzled Young Veterans in a Parking Lot Brawl, but they also earned themselves a future AEW World Tag Team Title shot this past weekend by defeating FTR on "Collision." Through it all, some fans have also noticed have done all of this with the same exact theme music they used during their TNA tenure, an unusual occurrence for talents that leave one promotion for another.

The usage of their TNA music has led to many wondering what the deal is, and whether AEW actually ponied up some cash to buy the rights to the music themselves. As it turns out, they already had it in their possession. Fightful Select reports that AEW was able to use The Rascalz TNA theme because the song existed in a music library AEW was already licensing. As a result, AEW was able to give The Rascalz their familiar theme song, and do so without additional costs to the promotion.

The Rascalz use of their old theme in AEW also serves as an explanation for why Trey Miguel, who returned to TNA after AEW's attempts to sign him were reportedly stopped by Warner Brothers Discovery, has switched to another theme song. As it turns out, the theme Miguel has been using isn't entirely new, as the current TNA International Champion has used it when working solo for the last several years.