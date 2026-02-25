Triple H Celebrates AJ Styles' 'Unselfish, Undying Passion,' Welcomes Him To WWE HOF

There have been numerous tributes for AJ Styles after his farewell on this past week's "WWE Raw," and the main man in WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has now congratulated Styles on his legendary career and welcomed him to the WWE Hall of Fame.

The final segment of "Raw" was a celebration of Styles' career, where several current and former stars and rivals of Styles, as well as his family, joined him in the ring, as they raised a toast to his career. After the show, Triple H lauded all that he achieved in the pro wrestling business and also praised the way "The Phenomenal One" led the locker room.

"I've often said you can't live up to your full potential in this business without being hated by some. AJ lived up to his full potential and expand is absolutely loved by everyone. AJ's unselfish, undying passion for this business extends past his in-ring ability. He's a locker room leader and the standard for what you look for in a Superstar. Thank you, AJ...and welcome to the @WWE Hall of Fame! @AJStylesOrg," he said.

Styles was also informed on the show by The Undertaker — who had also done the honors for Stephanie McMahon — about his induction into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. Reports have suggested that the former TNA Wrestling star was genuinely surprised about the news as it seems that he learned about it in the ring from "The Deadman." Styles recently announced that he initially intended to retire at WrestleMania 41 in 2025, but extended his time with the company until January at the Royal Rumble. He felt that the show would be a fitting end to his pro wrestling and WWE career, as he had debuted in the very same event a decade ago.