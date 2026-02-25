AEW's Dustin Rhodes Shuts Down Idea Of WWE Return: 'That Ain't Me Anymore'

A handful of AEW stars have traded their spots in the promotion for a return to WWE, one of the most successful of them being Cody Rhodes. But his brother Dustin Rhodes isn't keen on going back to his old stomping ground.

Dustin, who famously portrayed the Goldust character in his time with WWE, has time and again dismissed suggestions of him going back to WWE. In a recent reply to a fan on social media platform X, who had asked him to don the golden paint in WWE, Dustin stated that he's happy to be a part of AEW and that he's doing the best work of his long career in the promotion. He also said he didn't get a raise in WWE, and is also not keen to be on the sidelines, which he feels could happen if he's a part of WWE.

"Nope! I never got a raise there. What, you want me sitting the bench doing nothing? That ain't me anymore. I have done the best work of my career with @AEW. I love the character Goldust, but he ran its course. I did what I was told and it got me nowhere. No thanks," he said vehemently.

Rhodes, in a series of replies to various fans under the original post, dismissed claims by fans that he hasn't been used much in AEW over the past year or so. He clarified that his time in WWE didn't get him anywhere "financially," but he also added that he has no regrets over his numerous runs in the promotion.

Rhodes, when announcing his new contract with AEW in 2024, said that he will end his career in Tony Khan's promotion, expressing his deep love for the promotion and the roster. The former AEW TNT Champion has been out of action since July 2025 after requiring double knee replacement surgery. He had hinted after the injury that he could return to action in AEW sometime in March.