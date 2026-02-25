WWE Elimination Chamber Oddsmakers Back CM Punk, AEW Star Favored To Be Inside Crate

Before last week, "what's in the box?" was a question one only heard when somebody was trying to break out their best impression of Brad Pitt at the end of "Seven." Now it's the question on several wrestling fans' minds after WWE unveiled a mystery box, or crate, on the February 16 episode of "Raw." Speculation has been plentiful regarding the wrestler who could be inside, with AEW star Chris Jericho serving as the most popular pick.

But one gambling site seems to favor another AEW star almost as much. On MyBookie, the current favorite to be in the box is none other than Danhausen at -200 odds. Jericho is still among the favorites, however, placing second at -150. Other names listed, but at far lower odds, are Bianca Belair, Pat McAfee, Saraya/Paige, Bad Bunny, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Royce Keys. While all are in the +100 range, they can all take solace in not having as worse odds of being in the box as Shane McMahon, who is +5000.

Though he hasn't gotten as much speculation as Jericho, Danhausen has been talked about as a potential box candidate. The AEW stars contract, which has been frozen at least once, is believed to be expiring soon, and it is widely expected he will depart the promotion, having not worked a match for AEW since 2023, and having only made one appearance for Ring of Honor in 2024.

The "very nice, very evil" star has kept busy on the independent circuit in the meantime, but many have expected he would sign with WWE due to his close friendship with CM Punk. The fact that Elimination Chamber is taking place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois, where Punk will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, has also been cited as evidence Danhausen could be the mysterious crate figure.