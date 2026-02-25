Dave Meltzer Has 'Gut' Feeling On Who Rhea Ripley Will Face At WWE WrestleMania 42

With her and IYO SKY currently serving as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, it feels a safe bet that Rhea Ripley will find herself in a high profile match at WrestleMania 42 this year. But with Ripley having a chance to earn a WWE Women's Championship match this weekend at Elimination Chamber, the question has become whether it will be in a tag title spot, or if Ripley will be competing for singles gold once more.

Dave Melter believes it will be the latter. On Monday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer and co-host were reviewing last Friday's "SmackDown," which notably featured WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill having a confrontation with Charlotte. That would seem to point to Charlotte and Cargill facing at WrestleMania. But while Meltzer acknowledged that direction, he still feels it will be Ripley instead, citing Charlotte failing to qualify for the Women's Chamber match and Ripley's popularity as key reasons.

"It seemed like they had been going in that direction [Charlotte vs. Jade] for a long time, but my gut, coming off this, is they're probably going to do Jade and Rhea Ripley," Meltzer said. "I figure Rhea Ripley's going to win the championship, because Rhea Ripley is so...everytime they mention the names, like, of the women and everything, it's like Rhea Ripley's pop is, like, three times bigger than anyone else's, which to me means...she's the biggest star of all the women there. So she should have a match. And then, Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer is a direction, you know? And then I think Rhea Ripley and Jade should be the other direction."

