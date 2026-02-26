Nattie Comments On WWE Raw EC Qualifier, Reveals What She Told Bayley After The Match

Not every WWE star can make it onto the WrestleMania card, and it's looking like one of those talents who may miss out is Bayley. She lost an Elimination Chamber qualifier match to Asuka, a bout that also involved Nattie, on "WWE Raw," and her path to the "Showcase of the Immortals" isn't clear now for the second year in a row. Nattie spoke out of character on "Busted Open Radio" and first said how much she loved their match.

"The thing is, storyline and everything aside, because, Monday we were in a match... I loved Monday's fight," she said. "The match that we had was high stakes. It was very high stakes because of course we all want to be a part of WrestleMania... I want to be a part of everything we do, but WrestleMania is our Super Bowl. So, Bayley, I know it's going to be hard for her to sit out for another year."

Last year, Bayley was removed from her tag team match at WrestleMania 41 alongside Lyra Valkyria. She was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, and it was later revealed Lynch attacked Bayley to take her spot. Ahead of 'Mania 42, Nattie had kind words for Bayley.

"I mean, it's not over until it's over," she said. "I told her after the match on Monday, I was texting her... I said, 'You are everything that's great about this business.' Bayley is everything that is really, really great about our industry. She is so giving. She is so selfless. She's just there for everyone. One day I'll be able to explain more, but she deserves to be a part of WrestleMania as much as anyone."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.