Former Nexus Member Compares John Cena To Ebeneezer Scrooge

It's safe to say that John Cena is largely beloved these days, between his status as a WWE legend and his work with the Make-A-Wish foundation over the years. But there's still plenty within wrestling who feel Cena had a dark side and have tried to give fans a glimpse of that over the years, including Gabbi Tuft and former Nexus member David Otunga. And as it turns out, Otunga wasn't the only Nexus member that Cena had heat with.

Two weeks ago, Otunga welcomed his former Nexus stablemate Michael Tarver to his YouTube channel, where the pair talked about their time together in the original "NXT" and the Nexus' run. The conversation eventually did turn to Cena, and Tarver was more than happy to discuss Cena's lesser qualities, including Cena vetoing a shirt Tarver wanted to wear. Qualities like that are why Tarver went on to compare Cena to a famous Charles Dickens character.

"Cena is like Scrooge," Tarver said. "He always had to know how many people were in attendance. He would...this is what he would tell us. He had to know what the house was, what the gate was, what the card was. He had to be in control of everything, right? And if someone showed up with something that was off script for his control, than he'd penalize them for it.

"I remember hearing JTG told a story about his glasses. He had some gimmick glasses made, and Cena basically told him 'You're not getting those.' I've heard other stories like that. But I think, other than besides the issues he had with me, which, you know, I understand them now. They still don't make sense, but I understand them now. It was mainly a matter of that. It was mainly a matter of him being kind of a narcissist that had to be in control of everything."

