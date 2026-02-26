Major Update On AJ Styles's WWE Future

Ever since AJ Styles put his gloves back on following his WWE career ending loss to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble, speculation has continued to grow that Styles could seek to continue his wrestling career elsewhere. Even after Styles stated he was retired this past Monday on "Raw," and was announced for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class by The Undertaker, some continued to be skeptical that the "Phenomenal One" was done, and that the possibility still remained for him signing with AEW or TNA down the road.

Now, however, it seems those possibilities are truly dead. PWInsider Elite reports that sources with WWE have confirmed Styles and the promotion have reached an agreement on a new contract. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, the deal would effectively end any chances of Styles seeking a new home elsewhere, and will keep him with the promotion he's worked for for over a decade.

As for what Styles will be doing for the promotion now that he has taken off the gloves for good, those within WWE are under the impression he will be "helping with the development of new talent." Though that is vague enough to leave several possibilities open for Styles, most will likely take it to mean that Styles will now become involved in helping train talents in "NXT" and the WWE Performance Center. Just weeks prior to his match with GUNTHER, Styles expressed interest in working at the PC after his in-ring career was over, as well as a fondness towards WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who has run "NXT" over the past several years.