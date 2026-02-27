Dave Meltzer Speculates On Length Of Bronson Reed's WWE Absence

After sustaining a distal biceps tear on "WWE Raw" this week, The Vision's Bronson Reed reportedly headed to Birmingham, Alabama with the expectation that he'd undergo surgery to repair it. The timeline for his subsequent recovery, meanwhile, has been relatively vague, with "Raw" commentator Michael Cole simply noting that Reed would be out of action "indefinitely."

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," journalist Dave Meltzer speculated in more specific terms. "Nothing more [on updates], but if he does have surgery, which I presume he's getting, six or seven months out, generally," Meltzer said. "So it's a long time out. If he went to rehab it without surgery, he probably could have made it back in four [months]. But yeah, from what I gather, he's getting surgery."

Reed's bicep tear occurred in the midst of his Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Jey Uso and the original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) on "Raw." WWE reportedly penciled in Reed as the original winner of the qualifier, but due to his mid-match injury, Uso won instead and will now compete in the Elimination Chamber at the titular premium live event on February 28. Before injury, Reed was reportedly factored into WrestleMania 42 plans as well. Whether or not that will stay true has yet to be seen.

"The Tribal Thief" is not the only Vision member sidelined with an injury right now as Bron Breakker continues to recover from a hernia that required surgery earlier this month. Elsewhere, The Vision's former leader Seth Rollins remains on the shelf with a shoulder injury he sustained at WWE Crown Jewel in October.