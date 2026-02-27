Latest Updates On Creative Direction & Matches Planned For WWE WrestleMania 42

The road to WrestleMania 42 has been far from smooth sailing; rather, WWE is hitting roadblock after roadblock. Between injuries to its top stars like Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, the stagnation of ticket purchases, and more, the company is hopeful that tomorrow night's Elimination Chamber PLE will enhance their April 18 and 19 cards in Las Vegas. That said, in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the publication reported that no new major developments have surfaced yet. However, they can confirm that there are some working plans on where the Undisputed WWE Championship and WWE Women's Championship might fall.

Starting with Drew McIntyre, it appears he may be defending his championship in either singles competition or in a three-way contest. According to confirmation with others working closely on piecing together the Undisputed Championship match, WON noted that the former two-time champion Cody Rhodes is a "virtual lock." On the other hand, if those backstage want to up the ante, there are talks that Jacob Fatu could also be involved in this title match. This idea stems from general frustration that Rhodes versus McIntyre would be too predictable, considering their previous tangles. As many know, Fatu and Rhodes have had their standoffs since "The Samoan Werewolf" cost "The American Nightmare" his Three Stages of Hell title defense on January 9. Others could also be added to match for the top men's championship on "WWE SmackDown," including Randy Orton and Sami Zayn, but as of this report, officials aren't keen on a title defense with more than three people at "The Showcase of the Immortals."

Regarding Jade Cargill and her ruthless reign as "SmackDown's" Women's Champion, it looks like Rhea Ripley is the current favorite out of Alexa Bliss, Tiffany Stratton, Asuka, Kiana James, and Raquel Rodriguez. As for Brock Lesnar, who made his return this past Monday on "WWE Raw," officials are aware that fans would love for "The Beast Incarnate" to square up with "The Ruler" Oba Femi. As of this writing, no confirmed plans have been made for that yet.

As of today, WrestleMania 42 has two matches officially inked in. CM Punk or Finn Balor will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns. And Stephanie Vaquer will put her WWE Women's World Championship on the line against the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner and former two-time Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan.