AJ Styles Wishes He'd Faced Former AEW Stars Before WWE Retirement

It's been four days since "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles took off his signature gloves and vest and rode off into a well deserved sunset after blessing the industry and its fans of total non stop action and entertainment for over 27 years. For the first time since his official goodbye, the former two-time WWE Champion reflected on missed opportunities he wished he had prior to stepping away from in-ring competition. Among those we would've liked to have tied up with were these former AEW stars and real life brothers.

"Penta's up there. Just because I never had the opportunity to do it, you know, and he's such a great guy. He's so good. I would love to been able to do that," the second-ever Bullet Club leader told his pals the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Frankie Kazarian on the "Talk'n Shop" podcast. "But there's always going to be a couple of guys that be like, 'Oh, man. Dang it. I missed that one...' Yeah, Rey [Fenix] is pretty awesome too...Rey's definitely another one I wish I would have been able to get in the ring with. Those guys are freaking...they're so good."

Despite most within the industry almost certain Styles would leave WWE for AEW and fulfill any last in-ring match requests, he officially confirmed that his time as a professional wrestler was over after his match with GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble last month. But with that comes a silver lining, and as of Monday, it's official: Styles will now join Stephanie McMahon in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk'n Shop" podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.