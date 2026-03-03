AEW Star Darby Allin's Favorite Indie Match Was Against Current WWE Wrestler

Most wrestling fans nowadays know Darby Allin for taking some of the most horrendous bumps not just in AEW, but in wrestling as a whole. However, the former AEW TNT Champion got signed to All Elite Wrestling off the back of making a name for himself on the independent circuit in the 2010s, wrestling for promotions like DEFY, PWG, and the original incarnation of EVOLVE. It was in the latter of those promotions where Allin had what he calls his favorite match on the independent scene against WALTER, now more commonly known by WWE fans as "The Ring General" Gunther.

"I end up having the singles match with and it was incredible, it was so fun," Allin said on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, before stating he loves it when he's booked to face guys who are much bigger than him. "Like when I'm in there, I love being in the ring with guys where you can actually be lost in the moment. Guys like Gunther, Brody King you know? Like all these people where you feeling like 'I'm in a real fight.' It's gnarly, so yeah that was incredible."

Despite the obvious size and strength difference, Gunther couldn't find a way to keep Allin down long enough and it was the current AEW star who got away with the sneaky victory. When asked how he managed to get the win, Allin simply responded with "All I need is three." Given how committed both men are to their respective companies, it's very possible that the 2018 meeting between Allin and Gunther will be the only time they share a ring together. Gunther put pen-to-paper on a new WWE contract at the end of 2024, while Allin has publicly stated many times that he would be happy to spend his entire career in AEW.