WWE SmackDown 2/27/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Say what you want about Tiffany Stratton, but she knows how to revive a women's division.

Stratton's Royal Rumble return might not have resulted in the win she was hoping for, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been successful on WWE programming since — far from it. Stratton has shifted the landscape of the blue brand's women's division, week in and week out, and Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" proved to be no different. After laying out the challenge to Asuka, Stratton faced off against the Kabuki Warriors' Kairi Sane (after some loophole hullabaloo from the team's leader), all while Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre sat ringside. When was the last women's segment on "SmackDown" that wasn't circled around one of the titles? I'll wait.

Stratton's comeback to the WWE might (probably will) end up in Stratton obtaining gold. However, what she's doing right now — brewing in these personal tensions between Green and Fyre or The Kabuki Warriors — is what diversifies a wrestling division, and it's what makes the performance fun. The spectacle of the "SmackDown" women's division is on the rise again, and ought to stay that way! Yes, I want to see Green and Fyre interfere in the match because they have a personal vendetta against Stratton! Yes, I want to see the tensions between Asuka, Sane, and Stratton — or, even better, between Asuka and Sane — rise. I want this women's division to have drama, especially if it leads to violence! We just don't have that the "SmackDown" women's division is no more than a game of championship Hot Potato.

It's not that title feuds in and of themselves are boring; they're the crux of this business. However, when you have a division that is just title feuds (not even defenses, just feuds), you can't expect it to be engaging. This critique of "SmackDown's" women division is not new. You can find complaints of Jade Cargill not defending her WWE Women's Championship enough just about anywhere. You'd find more of the same about Women's United States Champion Giulia if she was on television more. Even if those two were defending their titles constantly, however, building a division around gold is lazy and shallow. Yes, championships are important. However, the spectacle of professional wrestling is not limited to gold; pro wrestling storylines are built on injury, and the reparation after said injury. If you take the drama out of professional wrestling — bloodthirsty heels, bruised-ego babyfaces, and battles of heralded honor — then you don't have professional wrestler. You have predetermined combat sports.

Will Stratton be strapped up again soon? Absolutely. However, while she is titleless, let her be a bit messy. Let her get into some non-title feuds. It'll be fun.

Written by Angeline Phu