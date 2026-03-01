Backstage Update On Seth Rollins's WWE Elimination Chamber Return

Former World Heavyweight Championship Seth Rollins made a dramatic return at WWE Elimination Chamber by superkicking, then stomping Logan Paul while under the guise of a mask. The move not only served as further revenge against the faction that cast him out, but also reportedly put the wheels in motion for a match at WrestleMania 42.

According to BodySlam+, Rollins is now en route to WrestleMania 42 with the internal hope that Bron Breakker will be his opponent. Breakker, of course, speared Rollins on "WWE Raw" last October as a way to break up The Vision in storyline, while Rollins, who founded the faction, left WWE television to recover from a legitimate shoulder injury.

In early February, Breakker too found himself taken off the road after sustaining a hernia that required surgery. Still, he and Rollins were keen on making quick turnarounds, with reports noting that they were "rehabbing their a**** off" to be cleared for action ahead of WrestleMania 42. As of this writing, it is unclear if Rollins is fully cleared for in-ring competition, though as evidenced at Elimination Chamber, he is at least allowed to get somewhat physical.

If Breakker is not medically cleared before WrestleMania, BodySlam+ indicates that Logan Paul is currently expected to face Rollins at "The Show of Shows" instead. Inside the Men's Elimination Chamber, Paul eliminated Je'Von Evans, LA Knight, and Trick Williams before Rollins' attack gave Cody Rhodes an opening to pin "The Maverick" himself next. WrestleMania 42 will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19.