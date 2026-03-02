Nick Gage Announced For GCW Return After Undergoing Rehab Treatment

Former GCW World Champion Nick Gage is set to return to the ring, after stepping away to enter treatment last year.

GCW announced on social media that Gage will be back in the promotion in May for their One Night Only show, which will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

"*BREAKING* The King is BACK... NICK FN GAGE returns to GCW on Saturday, May 2nd when GCW comes to the ECW Arena for One Night Only!!!"

*BREAKING* The King is BACK... NICK FN GAGE returns to GCW on Saturday, May 2nd when GCW comes to the ECW Arena for One Night Only!!! Tickets are On Sale NOW:https://t.co/aI76llsDFE Watch LIVE on @Triller_TV+

Saturday, May 2nd – 8PM

2300 Arena – South Philly pic.twitter.com/Rf5nQUhUjP — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 27, 2026

Gage has had a tough few years as he had to go to rehab, and also lost his partner, Sondra Culbertson, last year. GCW owner and Gage's close friend Brett Lauderdale had announced last year that Gage would enter treatment last October and that he would be out of action indefinitely. But he had a positive update on Gage in January, praising the turnaround the GCW star has made in his life and expressing pride in his friend getting his life back on track.

Gage, who has been an ever-present in GCW for years, last wrestled in the promotion in August 2024, when he lost to Matt Hardy at the GCW Now And Forever event. The wrestler previously wrestled a controversial match in AEW, which drew criticism from sponsors over Gage's use of a pizza cutter as a weapon.