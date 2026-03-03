Triple H Gives In To Danhausen's Raw Demand For 'Pointing Photo' Following WWE Debut

Almost as soon as Danhausen walked out of the box/crate and into WWE at Elimination Chamber this past weekend, the questions became how WWE would follow up Danhausen's polarizing debut, and when the "very nice, very evil" star would get a photo with Triple H. Not only has it become a custom for new WWE signees to get their photo taken with their new boss/WWE Hall of Famer, but it was something Danhausen included in a "soggy" list of demand-hausens presented to "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce during a backstage segment Monday night.

While Danhausen might not be getting a blimp or a 2026 Hall of Fame induction, he didn't have to wait long for this particular demand to be met. Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Triple H posted a photo of himself and Danhausen together, with Triple H doing the trademark point.

"Welcome to the Big Dancehausen," Triple H tweeted.

Only three minutes later, Danhausen took to X himself to respond. And he did so by trying to one up his new boss on the Danhausen scale.

"Time to play the gamehausen," Danhausen tweeted.

It's time to play the gamehausen. https://t.co/AsoHoe5YDR — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 3, 2026

Though the photo may have been one of Danhausen's demands, it also wasn't the only reason he was on hand for "Raw" in Indianapolis, Indiana. Though he didn't have a massive song or dance routine like he had at Elimination Chamber, Danhausen still made his presence known, running into then WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio backstage and putting his trademark "curse" on Mysterio. It turned out that the curse worked in almost record time, as Mysterio would go on to lose the Intercontinental Championship to Penta in the main event.